A 15-YEAR-OLD schoolboy from York, who took up kickboxing after being attacked in the street, has won gold at a world championships.

Bradley Headington from Strensall started kickboxing after an incident back in 2014, when as a seven-year-old, he was attacked by a group of young teenagers no more than 300 meters from his front doorstep.

Shortly after the incident, Bradley joined Long’s Blackbelt School in Haxby, now MA4U. He started with once-a-week sessions training under current co-owner Nicki Pratt and soon discovered it was something he enjoyed and was good at, so the weekly sessions increased.

The Press first reported on Bradley last year, when he planned to go to Italy to represent team GB, but unfortunately the competition had to be cancelled.

Instead, Bradley got to compete in WKA World Championships 2022, closer to home in Wales where he entered five categories and walked away with four medals; a gold in full contact kickboxing which ended within the first minute with a knockout; a gold in full contact low kickboxing which also ended in the first minute with a knockout; a silver in light contact boxing and a bronze in light contact low kicks.

His mum and dad, Lorraine and Phil, said: "As parents we could not be any prouder of our son. Following on from being in Wales, Bradley came back and continued to train and teach at MA4U.

"We travelled to Birmingham where Bradley competed again and again came away with a silver trophy for light continuous and a bronze for boxing. Following on from this he entered the ring again on a fight night and walked away with the win.

"Bradley has been amazing throughout last year in his kickboxing journey and in December he stepped in at the last minute for a fight against an older opponent who was 17 and walked away with the win."

Bradley has now been asked by his head coach, Jack Rhodes, if he will become a coach for his club and help with going to competitions, the first being this Saturday (January 28) at the WKO English Open where he is competing as well as coaching.

Bradley is also searching for businesses who may be interested in longer term sponsorship deals to assist with additional PT sessions with MA4U specialist instructor’s and the renewal of his kit and equipment.

Lorraine said that Bradley has dyslexia and dyscalculia and he also has 80 per cent hearing loss in his left ear for which an Educational Health Care Plan was put in place for him. He attends Danesgate School in Fulford.

