POLICE have issued an appeal for information after a man was assaulted in a North Yorkshire town.

The assault happened at around midnight on Saturday, January 14, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough, near to the Sun inn.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the victim was a man in his 20s who was taken to hospital and sustained a broken collar bone after being punched and stamped on.

Now police are seeking the public’s help to assist their investigation and help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 26 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and of stocky build.

He had dark hair and a dark beard and was wearing a dark top with a half zip on the front, and blue jeans.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that could assist the investigation email: gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230011053.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.