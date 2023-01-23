A NATIONAL charity which supports seriously ill children is calling on nominations to be put forward for their awards event.

WellChild, in association with global healthcare company GSK, holds an annual event to celebrate the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children and young people across the UK, and the dedication of those who make a difference to their lives.

Henry Waines, four, from Bridlington, won the category of Inspirational Child last year.

Henry was born with serious health problems affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak.

Bridlington's Henry Waines won the Inspirational Child category last year (Image: WellChild)

His mum, Shevonne Waines, said: "Henry's a real character, a kind and clever boy who deserves to be aware of how amazing he is.

"He really enjoyed his day at the WellChild Awards in London. It was an unforgettable experience for all of us and we'd love to see another child or professional from Yorkshire win this year for what they've achieved."

Henry spent the first 15 months of his life in hospital, including nine months on a cardiac intensive care ward and numerous lifesaving operations.

He is now at home, but still faces continuing hospital appointments and procedures to help with his respiratory and digestive systems.

An airway surgery unfortunately led to damage to Henry’s voice, and he is attached to a ventilator for 24 hours a day to keep him alive.

However, he doesn't let this get in the way of living life to the fullest - he enjoys climbing trees, swimming, playing football and riding a bike with his ventilator in tow.

He has regained his voice and is now flourishing at school and raising money for charities.

Matt James, WellChild chief executive said: "There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs.

"The pandemic placed these children and families under more pressure than many of us can comprehend.

"The WellChild Awards 2023 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated.

"It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

Celebrity guests at the 2022 Awards included Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, Frankie Bridge from the Saturdays, singer Ella Henderson, TV presenters Dick and Dom, and many more.

The award categories are: Inspirational Child or Young Person, Caring Child or Young Person, Nurse, Doctor, Outstanding Professional Award, and Inspirational Parent Carer.

The closing date for entries is Monday, March 20, and you can nominate someone for a WellChild Award by visiting their website: www.wellchild.org.uk/awards.