PLANS have been submitted for an ‘essential’ building to help conserve wildlife at an internationally-recognised nature reserve near York.

Natural England says the Lower Derwent Nature Reserve (LDNNR) at Wheldrake is as important for its grassland and breeding grounds for birds as York Minster and its Roman walls are to York’s history.

This includes the reserve being the breeding grounds of 60% of the wild English Corncrake bird population and being visited by 60-70% of the UK’s waterfowl.

Furthermore, annual visitor numbers have increased from 20,000 before the pandemic to 40,000 today, with its level of public interest on an “increasing trajectory.”

Plans submitted to City of York Council seek a single storey building, with integrated wildlife watch tower, laboratory, meeting space, workspace, plus ancillary accommodation, including dormitories. The proposed site is on 0.4ha of land at Bank Island, Church Lane, associated with the reserve.

If approved, the scheme would include replacing an existing bird viewing platform, with one of the roof of the proposed building.

Planning documents said: “The LDNNR has experienced a significant increase in visitor numbers and expressions of interest to volunteer at the reserve. The existing facilities are insufficient to meet the needs of Natural England staff, visitors and volunteers.

“Natural England also has aspirations for the LDNRR to undertake ground-breaking research at this internationally important site, and would like to build further on the opportunities to engage the local community and visitors from further afield in the recreational and educational value of the site and its role in wider nature recovery.”

The application continued: “Natural England’s intention is to introduce a new single storey building with bird watching roof terrace adjacent to the existing parking area, and further parking space for staff, visitors and volunteers along with associated landscape enhancements.

“The new building will provide a multi-functional space for research, education and recreation purposes, and a base for volunteers, with the additional facilities to cater for the current and future increase in visitors and volunteers, to allow the site to carry out its obligations of the biodiversity management of endangered habitats. Proposals intend to safeguard and enhance the landscape context, its biodiversity and the setting.”

The planning application says the reserve is visited by many community groups. It includes letters of support from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Lower Derwent Valley Conservation Group.

It concluded the proposed development “is essential” for ground-breaking research, reserve management and community outreach.

The application complied with the emerging Local Plan and should the city council disagree, Natural England could cite seven ‘Very Special Circumstances’ to demonstrate the ‘benefits’ of the scheme would “clearly outweigh the very little harm identified.”

No alternative location existed and the proposal would “deliver a building that is attractive, functional and sustainable, meeting the objectives of economic, environmental and social sustainability.”