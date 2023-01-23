A FAST food giant is giving away free burgers at its new restaurant in an East Yorkshire town.

A new Burger King restaurant has opened in Hodsow Lane in Pocklington creating 30 jobs and will be giving away 1,000 free Whoppers® or plant-based Whoppers® to lucky locals as part of a one off Wednesday deal.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King® app users on Wednesday (January 25).

To get in on the action, customers will need to head to https://burgerkinguk.app.link/pocklington-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim their free burger.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK, said: “We know the people of Pocklington love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”