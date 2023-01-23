TABLET blister packs are finally set to be recycled across York, thanks to a pioneering project by a York GP.

Dr Rumina Önaç, working with Nimbuscare, has secured more than £11,000 from the Sheep Shed green award programme to reduce carbon emissions across York’s primary care health services by providing a recycling facility for tablet blister packs in local surgeries and pharmacies.

The GP, based at Old School Medical Practice in Copmanthorpe, said tablet blister packs contributed to the NHS's carbon footprint, as they were made up of complex materials which were not easily recycled.

"To put this into perspective, last year Atorvastatin - the most commonly issued tablet with 54 million items dispensed in 2021 – incurred a blister pack carbon footprint of 586,774 CEq; equivalent to 2.3 million domestic flights," she said. "And that’s just for one medication."

She said the Sheep Shed award would enable Nimbuscare to bulk buy recycling box units, which would then be placed in various locations across the city.

Once full, they would be collected and recycled into ‘storm boards’ which could be made into things like compost bins, play areas, office furniture and animal kennels etc.

Dr Önaç said: “We believe the boxes could house up to 6000 blister packs which equates to an approximate saving of 50kg carbon per full box, even after taking transport/collection emissions into account.

"This means potentially 400kg CEq per site over eight boxes. That’s equivalent to driving from York to southern Italy! This scheme will give our residents good access to recycling an everyday single-use-plastic, and we believe it will be very popular.

"This new project aims to capture the hearts and minds of our local public, as blister pack recycling is something that patients often ask about.

"It builds on the idea of the equipment amnesty which not only enabled healthcare equipment to be reused by someone in need, but also saved the NHS money.

"The ultimate aim of the project is to encourage local businesses to continue backing the project so it can continue after the funding has ceased at the end of the year."

She said it was vital that healthcare teams contributed towards sustainability and considered the planetary impacts of the care they provided.

She said: “My passion for sustainable healthcare was sparked a few years ago when I realised it was possible to provide high quality healthcare, whilst safeguarding NHS resources and our planet for future generations.”

Dr Önaç, who has recently taken on the role of Sustainability Lead at Nimbuscare in York, said she had set up a network of GP surgeries called 'Sustainable Practices York' which includes 19 practices across the Vale of York.

"Our actions are already having a positive impact across both primary and secondary care,” she added.