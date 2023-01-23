A FIGHT has broken out after a car crash in a York supurb.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after car and motorbike collided in Dringhouses in York last week.

The crash happened at the junction of Eason View and Chaloner's Road at about 6.30pm on Thursday (January 19).

A police spokesman said: "No-one was injured as a result of the collision, however, an altercation between the rider and a passenger in the car followed shortly after the incident.

"It is believed at least one member of the public saw what happened.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"If you can help, please email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC903 Mason."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230011836.