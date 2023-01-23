A STALLHOLDER in Beverley Market has retired after 57 years.

John Dyson, 72, began trading at Beverley's Saturday market in 1966 at the age of 16, and celebrated his last day, on Saturday, January 14, with his stall decorated with balloons.

Current and former stallholders and traders, his wife Pearl, clubbed together to present John with a cake, flowers, and a photo of the market to say farewell.

John, who is president of the National Market Traders’ Federation, said Beverley’s market has grown much bigger over the years.

He said: "I didn’t want any fuss when I left, but I’m glad. Some of the comments I had were unbelievable and I saw a few people I hadn’t seen for years."

Richard Lascelles, the council’s markets officer, said: “It’s the end of an era. It’s a shame to lose someone with so much experience.

“When I started, John was a big help to me, he’s always been someone to rely on, and he will be missed.”

Cllr John Whittle, of East Riding of Yorkshire council, said: "It was a pleasure to thank John Dyson for his remarkable years’ service as a stallholder on Beverley market, and to wish him well for the future.”

John will continue to sell hosiery and socks at Pocklington and Cottingham markets, and intends to carry on working with the national federation to encourage new traders into the markets industry.