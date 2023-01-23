Customers of a York pharmacy are promised faster, 24/7 service from the installation of a ATM-style prescription provider.

Richard Harris of Parkers Pharmacy at 61 North Moor Road, Huntington, has submitted plans to install a Medpoint prescription collection machine to the existing shop window.

The application to City of York Council said: “The machine has a similar footprint and concept to that of an ATM machine. With already having ample parking facilities, installing the machine should ease the flow of vehicles during business hours with this out of hour collection.

“It will have a vinyl wrap to the machine with operating instructions and company logo. This signage detail will be in-keeping with the current look of the pharmacy and the existing signage.”

The planning documents added: “The proposal, by its use of modern materials and design is considered to be a positive enhancement both of the building and the area. This is emphasised by the restoration to the right side of the shopfront, which is therefore wholly positive. Increasing the service provisions of the pharmacy will also be seen as a positive impact to the local community.”