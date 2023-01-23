TRAIN fare evaders have been warned that a new £100 penalty fare comes into effect today (January 23).

Anyone caught travelling on-board without a valid ticket or 'promise to pay' notice will be issued the penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.

Since 2005, the penalty fare was £20, but the government's public consultation revealed that 69 per cent agreed that this was too low, and the industry felt that it was no longer an effective deterrent.

Mark Powles, director at Northern, said: "The overwhelming majority of our customers – upwards of 95 per cent - do the right thing and buy a ticket before they board one of our services.

"However, fare dodgers will find themselves having to dig deep if they continue to try and travel without buying a ticket.

"The £100 penalty fare is a government initiative that Northern and other train operators in England will begin to enforce from today.

"With more ways than ever before to buy a ticket – be it online, through an app, at a self-service machine or ticket office – there really is no excuse. It is, however, totally avoidable for everyone who travels responsibly on our network."

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) estimates that every year around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Great Britain’s railways.

Money raised through penalty fares issued by Northern will be re-invested in the rail industry to improve the service offered to all customers.