A CROWD gathered in York today to join a rally for Trans Liberation and protest against the Government's move to block gender recognition reforms.

The emergency protest was held at 2pm today (January 22) in St Helen's Square in the city.

The crowd were protesting to call on the reform of the Gender Recognition Act (G.R.A) - as well as to fight against the Government's move to block Scotland’s gender recognition reforms and use a decades-old statute called Section 35 to veto the G.R.A.

"Bring friends, placards and rage against transphobia," was the message sent out before the protest in York.

The protestors hold up their signs in St Helen's Square today (Image: Kit Taylor)

A similar rally for Trans Equality took place in Scotland yesterday (January 21), when hundreds gathered in Glasgow with chants and signs against the Government decision.

The proposals would have simplified the process by which a trans person can legally change their gender.

The bill would have lowered the age – from 18 to 16 – at which people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to legally change their gender.