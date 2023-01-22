A CROWD gathered in York today to join a rally for Trans Liberation and protest against the Government's move to block gender recognition reforms.
The emergency protest was held at 2pm today (January 22) in St Helen's Square in the city.
The crowd were protesting to call on the reform of the Gender Recognition Act (G.R.A) - as well as to fight against the Government's move to block Scotland’s gender recognition reforms and use a decades-old statute called Section 35 to veto the G.R.A.
"Bring friends, placards and rage against transphobia," was the message sent out before the protest in York.
A similar rally for Trans Equality took place in Scotland yesterday (January 21), when hundreds gathered in Glasgow with chants and signs against the Government decision.
The proposals would have simplified the process by which a trans person can legally change their gender.
The bill would have lowered the age – from 18 to 16 – at which people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to legally change their gender.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article