AN AWARD-WINNING quartet from a town near York have been recording tracks to support a local choir.
Jabberwocky have been recording ‘teach tracks’ for Selby’s award-winning chorus, the Abbey Belles, to help new members learn songs, especially those who don’t read music.
The Abbey Belles are on a recruitment drive looking for bass singers, but they said all new members are very welcome.
Catrina Webb, musical director of the Abbey Belles and lead singer in Jabberwocky, said: “We’re all part of the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers (LABBS) and enjoy competing on a national level.
"We’re a really friendly bunch who just like to sing and have fun. We are always looking for new members to join our singing family
"There are no auditions, if you’re interested, simply drop in to one of our rehearsals at Standering Hall, just off Audus Street in Selby on a Tuesday evening from 7.30pm until 10pm. We can’t wait to welcome you."
