FIRE crews were called to rescue a dog and its owner as they had both got stuck down a bank in North Yorkshire.
The crews from Thirsk, Helmsley, Scarborough and Kirkbymoorside assisted in the rescue of a dog and the owner near the A170 at Sutton Bank at around 3.45pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A dog had fallen down a bank and the owner had tried to rescue the dog but got stuck.
"Crews used rescue from height equipment and lighting to carry out search and rescue."
Both the owner and their dog were successfully reunited.
