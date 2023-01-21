CREWS were called to tackle a car fire in York earlier today.
The crew from Huntington responded to a fire to a car on a roundabout on the A1237 at Wigginton at around 10am today (January 21).
This was believed to have been caused by an engine fault.
Crew used one hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, small tools and edraulic cutters to extinguish the flames.
They then moved the vehicle to the side of the road to allow traffic to pass.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article