CREWS were called to tackle a car fire in York earlier today.

The crew from Huntington responded to a fire to a car on a roundabout on the A1237 at Wigginton at around 10am today (January 21).

This was believed to have been caused by an engine fault.

Crew used one hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, small tools and edraulic cutters to extinguish the flames.

They then moved the vehicle to the side of the road to allow traffic to pass.