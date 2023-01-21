POLICE have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after an incident at a hospital in Yorkshire.
The 27-year-old suspect was detained at St James' Hospital in Leeds on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after he was allegedly seen with a suspected firearm and a suspicious package at the hospital’s maternity wing on Friday (January 20).
A warrant of further detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, giving officers until Friday to hold and further interview the suspect if required, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article