POLICE have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after an incident at a hospital in Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained at St James' Hospital in Leeds on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after he was allegedly seen with a suspected firearm and a suspicious package at the hospital’s maternity wing on Friday (January 20).

A warrant of further detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, giving officers until Friday to hold and further interview the suspect if required, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said.