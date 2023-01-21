A FORMER Prime Minister and a North Yorkshire MP have backed a Selby duo's mission to support those hit by war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson and Selby MP Nigel Adams have thrown their full weight behind Stuart Davidson and Mitch Mitchell from the Selby area, who have been risking their lives and spending their own savings ferrying life-saving equipment to Ukraine.

The two men are set to embark on their next mission on January 28, with the backing of the Ukrainian Embassy in London and the Ukrainian Army.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent them a personal video message expressing his thanks and wholehearted support - and solidarity for Ukraine.

Stuart, from Hambleton, near Selby and Mitch, from Whitley, have so far made the 3,000 mile return overland trek to Ukraine three times and set off again next Saturday.

They will be loaded with generators, candles, warm clothing, quilts, sleeping bags, dried food, patent medicines, sanitary products and horse blankets.

They will also be delivering a thermal-imaging drone and 16 stretchers to the front line.

Stuart said: “It’s heart-breaking to see the Ukrainian people suffering. They desperately need our help. But the support and donations we have received back home has been staggering, incredible and the backing from Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams is the icing on the cake.”

Stuart, a truck driver, is the ‘driving force’ behind the endeavour. He’s put £7,000 of his own savings into paying for diesel for the three van trips he and his colleague Mitch have made across Europe.

The pair have delivered aid mainly to orphanages where children keep warm from candles in temperatures of minus 24 degrees and where people have no homes, no power, no heating, no food and thousands of displaced youngsters are taking shelter.

Their boss has given them the time off to travel, the AA has given them free breakdown cover for their trips and they’ve had free hotel accommodation in Belgium and Berlin.

Mitch Mitchell, Katrina Markovska, MP Nigel Adams and Stuart Davison Loading up for Ukraine in Burn (Image: Bill Hearld)

Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams has spoken to the Minister of Defence on their behalf and even turned up with his own Ukrainian guest to help load in Burn, near Selby, ready for the next trip.

Mr Adams said: "I’m incredibly proud of Stuart and Mitch and we want to show our support and gratitude. It’s clear their efforts have really touched people’s hearts.

"I am really happy to help them. I have a Ukrainian refugee living with us at home and we are just about to house another family, so I am very keen to assist."

The pair are taking a horse box on their next trip and plan to spend an extra few days in Ukraine, helping transport injured horses.

To make a donation to their efforts, visit their page at: https://bit.ly/3D4E7ZD