FORECASTERS have issued a further weather warning for fog this weekend – but said the UK is “over the worst” of the cold snap.

The Met Office said parts of England will be hit by difficult driving conditions while freezing temperatures could see untreated surfaces become slippery.

The yellow weather warning will be in place between 2am today (January 22) and 11am on Monday, with Yorkshire down to East Anglia expected to see the densest fog.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog in York today.

It means travel delays are likely and flights could be cancelled.

But Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the worst of the cold spell is over, with temperatures expected to climb next week across the whole of the UK.

Temperatures plunged below minus 10C in parts of the UK this week amid snow and icy conditions.

Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands hit minus 10.4C in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the year so far.