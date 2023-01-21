YORK Knights' final pre-season friendly against Betfred Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the LNER Community Stadium.

The fixture would have been head coach Andrew Henderson's first home match in charge following his appointment in October, after the Knights' 28-12 victory in his first run-out as boss at Betfred League One promotion-hopefuls Doncaster RLFC last Sunday.

A statement from the club read:

"York RLFC can confirm that tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Batley Bulldogs at the LNER Community Stadium has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

"The decision was taken following a pitch inspection alongside representatives from the Rugby Football League and the York Stadium Management Company and in agreement with Batley Bulldogs.

"Despite the best efforts of the York Stadium Management Company and their ground staff, the pitch was deemed unsuitable to be played on at this time.

"Automatic refunds will be given to those that purchased a General Admission ticket in the coming days.

"Anyone who bought a Hospitality ticket can contact the Club from Monday to arrange credit for Hospitality to a future fixture or to claim a refund."

The Knights are next in action in their 2023 Betfred Championship opener on Sunday February 5 (3pm), when they welcome Widnes Vikings to the LNER Community Stadium.