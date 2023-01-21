ETHAN HENDERSON, son of York City chairman Glen, is set to sign a contract with the club, reports BBC Radio York's David Ward.

Henderson, who joined Ebac Northern League division one side Northallerton Town in November, looks set to make a return to York, with reports suggesting that he will sign a contract with the Minstermen.

The striker is then expected to immediately join step seven Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division strugglers Marske United on loan.

The Seasiders currently sit in 20th position on 23 points, having won just seven of their 18 matches so far this season.

Henderson was part of the York City academy, having formely spent time in the youth set-up's at now-Sky Bet Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

He has also spent time in America, trialling for the Under 19 squad at Atlanta United before joining South Carolina University.

Upon his return to the UK, the young striker played for Toolstation Northern Counties East division one outfit Selby Town, before making the switch to Northallerton.

His time there has been blighted by postponements, with his last Town appearance coming against Guisborough Town, where he netted the second goal in the sides' 2-2 draw on Boxing Day.

Henderson has still impressed however, contributing two goals and two assists in three appearances during his time at the Calvert Stadium.