A NEW exhibition, showing 'Landscapes from the heart of Yorkshire', is set to go on display at a gallery in York.

Jonathan Smith is a self-taught painter based in the Yorkshire Dales. He paints exclusively in oils and focuses on Yorkshire and Northumberland landscapes.

His exhibition opens at village gallery York on Tuesday January 24 - and runs until Saturday March 4.

Jonathan said art was always one of his favourite subjects when he was at Ripon Grammar School, although this was the last time he would receive any formal training.

Malham Cove by Jonathan Smith (Image: UGC)

After years as a hobby painter Jonathan turned semi-professional in 2019. Since then, he has held several exhibitions in the Yorkshire region including Doncaster, Ilkley, Harrogate, Skipton and Leeds. He also received a Wild Card place on Sky’s Landscape Artist of the Year in 2022.

Jonathan said he has been influenced by the 19th century English Romantic painters, the French Barbizon School and the Russian Itinerants, who drew inspiration directly from nature and sought to capture the beauty of the everyday in the landscapes around them.