A POTENTIAL key witness to a serious assault in York city centre has come forward following a CCTV appeal.

The incident took place in Exhibition Square at around 4.40am on Sunday November 20, 2022.

The victim, a local man aged in his early 30s, sustained serious injuries to his body and face in the assault which required hospital treatment.

Three men, all aged 24 and from York, have been arrested and released under investigation while enquires continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "As part of the ongoing investigation, we asked for help to identify a woman in a CCTV image as a potential key witness to the assault.

"This direct appeal has now been cancelled."

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email Jenna.Hallewell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call can also 101, select option 2, and ask for Jenna Hallewell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220205888 when providing details.