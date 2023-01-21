A SOCIAL media influencer in York has raised more than £700 to purchase toothbrushes to tackle the problem of tooth decay in children in the city.

After reading an Instagram post from the York Hygiene Bank, stating that tooth decay is the leading reason for hospital admissions in children aged between five and eight, Acomb-based influencer Justine Hughes purchased 100 children’s toothbrushes to donate to the Hygiene Bank’s campaign.

But, deciding to go one step further, Justine then shared the post with her 18,400 Instagram followers and asked if they could help.

Through a number of cash donations, Justine raised over £700, the equivalent of 2,000 toothbrushes and used the money to purchase more children's toothbrushes, as well as toothpaste and a large amount for both adults and teens too.

Justine received generous donations from local businesses, including Blossom Street Dental Clinic who donated a large number of toothbrushes, toothpaste and other dental hygiene products.

She said: "It always amazes me how generous people are. Even when everyone is having to tighten their belts, there are always so many people willing to help others.

"This one has been particularly amazing for me because we raised so much in such a short space of time. Toothbrushes and toothpaste shouldn't be a luxury item but sadly for many, they are.

"If I could help just one family with this campaign, I'd be happy- so to have raised so much is incredibly heartwarming."

The donations raised through this campaign have now been given to the York Hygiene Bank where they will be distributed throughout the city.

Justine Hughes was named as Inspirational Influencer of the Year in 2022 (Image: UGC)

This is not the first successful charity fundraiser Justine has organised via Instagram to support a campaign.

Last Autumn, Justine won the prestigious 'Inspirational Influencer of the Year' award at the Yorkshire Blogger Awards for her work supporting local businesses and charities.

Nominated for her work as a content creator or ‘influencer’ via her Instagram account with the handle '@justineupnorth' - Justine won the award by a landslide of votes, according to organisers of the competition.

On winning the award, Justine said: “I’m just so grateful to every single person who voted for me. The internet can be a challenging place with a lot of negativity and if I can inspire just one person in a positive way, then I’m happy.”

Justine can regularly be found blogging her experiences in and around York and is passionate about using her digital platform for good, dispelling myths about how people usually view the ‘influencer’ industry.

She first gathered a following on Instagram, raising awareness for the plight of small businesses who had fallen through the cracks of financial support during the Covid-19 lockdown and has since led several successful campaigns in York.