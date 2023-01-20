The Prime Minister was issued a "conditional offer of fixed penalty" and fined by Lancashire police after failing to wear a seatbelt while in the back of a moving car.
The incident occurred when Rishi Sunak was filming a social media clip while being driven in a vehicle.
A Number 10 spokesperson has said the PM will pay the fine and "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised."
The illegal activity was reported to local police soon after with the Prime Minister apologising for the Instagram video.
In a statement, Downing Street said of the incident that the Prime Minister had a “brief error of judgment” by removing the safety device for the clip.
The spokesman said that Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.
“The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt.
“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”
In the original video, Rishi Sunak is seen addressing the camera while police motorbikes can be seen alongside the vehicle.
Lancashire Constabulary said that a 42-year-old man from London was issued with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty after a social media video circulated online.
In a statement, the force said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seatbelt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.
“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”
However, a Tory MP criticised the complaint and investigation as "politically motivated" adding that he believed the police were wasting their time "looking into" the PM.
Blackpool MP Scott Benton said: “Their time is better spent investigating serious crime which impacts on my constituents”.
Mr Benton added: “The vast majority of people would think that politically motivated complaints about a seatbelt are not good use of frontline resources.”
