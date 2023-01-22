HE'S 62 and hates running - but now Paul Ackerley is set to take part in a marathon in temperatures as low as -10 to raise funds for a York hospice which cared for his dying mum.

Paul, of Harrogate, who only started running when he was 57, is planning to run the Antarctica Marathon in March.

He has already been training in the Artic in temperatures of minus 14C to prepare for the challenge.

He said his mother Mary, of Kilnwick Percy, near Pocklington, died of cancer in 2017 , aged 83, and St Leonard’s Hospice provided wonderful care in the last few weeks of her life, meaning she could stay at home.

"We were all so grateful for this, so I wanted to do something to recognise the support and give a little back,” said Paul, who started running local Park Runs a few years ago and built up his distance, running the Manchester Marathon in 2021 and then the Rome Marathon in 2022.

“I wanted a proper challenge for my first fundraising run – one that would test me, generate interest and make my mum proud. So, I started looking for the most obscure one I could and the Antarctica Marathon ticked all those boxes."

He admitted the temperatures will be gruelling but said the main challenge was that he didn’t really enjoy running.

“I dislike running intensely,” he said. “I only enjoy the last 10 yards, but I’ve learnt that it is mind over the body.”

The Antarctica Marathon will involve 170 runners who travel there by boat before competing in the event. All runners will have to carry their own provisions and Paul hopes to finish the marathon in under five and a half hours.

“It gives me an excuse to travel – I try to do an event everywhere I visit," he said. "And I’ve inspired my son Alex, to run too - he’s now taking part in ultra-events.

"My message to people is that, if you really want to do something, you can do it. Just believe in yourself and retain focus."

Paul said the Hospice@Home team from St Leonard’s Hospice helped the family care for his mother during her last few weeks, and his aim was to raise well over £1,000 for the hospice by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-ackerley1.

Annie Keogh, Community Development Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, York, said: “This is amazing! We see all sorts of fundraising ideas, but this one really is an exceptional challenge and we look forward to supporting Paul every step of the way, and we wish him every luck and success.”