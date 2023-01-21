A YORK mum who used to suffer from crippling social anxiety has told how her life has been transformed after she decided to seek help.

Susie Smith, 34, says she has not only been able to take centre stage as a bridesmaid but has also secured a new job after receiving therapy, which gave her tools and techniques for dealing with difficult situations.

She said her anxiety crept up on her over the years, and then lockdown made it worse.

“I struggled when talking to people, and then worried afterwards about what I had said,"she said.

She said she contacted her GP after fearing her struggles to talk to people or enjoy special events might have a lasting impact on the lives of her two young children.

“My youngest was quite shy and I worried my anxiety might be affecting her," she said.

"In social situations I would blush, feel hot, my heart would race, my hands would be clammy and I’d feel as if I wasn’t fully present.

“I struggled with eye contact, fiddled with my hair and tried to shut down conversations as quickly as possible. But I wanted to be a positive role model for my children, which is why I sought help in the end.”

She said her “lovely and understanding” GP referred her to the IAPT( Improving Access to Psychological Therapies) team based at Northallerton for therapy.

“I was really nervous about the first appointment and scared about opening up. I had such a big fear of not being understood. I kept thinking that if this didn’t work, what would I do?” she said.

“But my therapist, Frances, put me at ease from the get-go. I really felt like she understood me – which actually makes me feel quite emotional after feeling ‘weird’ for so long.

“I found it really easy to open up to her about the fears I’d never felt brave enough to fully talk to anyone about. IAPT really changed my life – and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it.”

She said her treatment included finding tools and techniques to deal with situations she found difficult, such as attending mums and toddlers’ groups and daily chores like shopping.

They also boosting her self-esteem by challenging the negative thoughts and triggers for social anxieties that were making her so unhappy.

“It’s all about retraining your brain and challenging the things you find hardest – like going to a shop and speaking to someone. It was difficult the first time, but it did get easier,” she said.

She said that after several months of work with IAPT, she felt able to take on the role of bridesmaid – and “absolutely loved it” and even managed to overcome her struggles with talking to people enough to secure a great new job – working in a nursery, where she talks to staff, parents and children all day.

Susie's therapist Frances Bosomworth encouraged people struggling with their mental health to seek professional help.

“Depression and anxiety can affect anyone at any time," she said. "I would strongly recommend anyone who is struggling with these feelings to make contact with their GP or self-refer to our service to see if we are able to provide you with an evidence based therapy that could make such a difference to your life.”