YORK City's Vanarama National League clash against Eastleigh has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Silverlake Stadium, the club has confirmed.

Despite the sub-zero temperatures sweeping the UK, no pitch inspection had been advertised by either club before the postponement was confirmed shortly after 4pm, though fans were prepared for the announcement amid rumours circling on social media.

A statement from York City FC read:

"York City FC would like to confirm that following a preliminary pitch inspection, tomorrow’s game away to Eastleigh FC has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"We would like to thank our hosts for organising an early pitch inspection to limit York supporters making unnecessary journeys.

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

The fixture's new date is expected to be a Tuesday night, which will provide litte comfort to the fans that were planning on making the near 400-mile journey to the south coast.

The Minstermen don't have to wait long until their next match however, as they will travel to 20th-placed Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).