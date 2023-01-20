A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a suspicious package outside a busy hospital.

The incident happened outside the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East say that at about 5am this morning, a 27-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, after being found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the hospital grounds. He was detained for questioning and remains in custody at this time.

A bomb disposal unit at St James's Hospital (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

A spokesman for the force said: "There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety. A cordon remains in place as a precautionary measure, but has now been reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital. Specialist teams continue to work at the scene.

"Searches of a vehicle and a number of premises are ongoing.

"Counter Terrorism Policing North East has now taken responsibility for leading this investigation. Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

"We ask that people continue to use alternative entrances to the hospital. The Emergency Department at St James’s remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise."

The majority of othe maternity services at St James’s are located in Gledhow wing including the antenatal clinic, maternity assessment centre and the delivery suite.

The hospital is used by people from all across Yorkshire including York, North and East Yorkshire.