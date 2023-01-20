A CHALLENGE to scale Yorkshire’s Three Peaks has been launched by a horseracing welfare charity.

The horseracing industry’s human welfare charity, Racing Welfare has today (January 20) launched the all-new mass participation fundraising event taking place on July 8.

Registrations are now open for the 12 hour challenge, which will be led by fully qualified guides from Large Outdoors.

The challenge will see participants take on Ingleborough, Pen-y-ghent and Whernside.

Starting and finishing in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, the challenge is 25 miles long and includes over 1,500 metres of ascent.

Racing Welfare’s chief executive, Dawn Goodfellow, has already signed up for the challenge and said: “Although this will be a mammoth physical challenge, I’m buoyed by the prospect of completing it in the company of amazing people from all corners of the racing industry, and the knowledge that we will be raising a great deal of money for racing’s people.”

During 2022 the charity helped more than 2,700 people, seeing demand for services increase by 14 per cent on the previous year.

Entry fees for the Racing Welfare Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge are set at £35 per person, with participants asked to raise a minimum £300 sponsorship.

Those interested in taking part can register or download a fundraising pack at: https://racingwelfare.co.uk/challenges-archive/yorkshire-three-peaks-challenge/