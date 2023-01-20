THE executive head of a large York school has said it will only close as a last resort in the face of looming teacher strikes.

Andrew Daly, who is CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust in York and executive head at Archbishop Holgate's CE in Badger Hill, is one of dozens of head teachers trying to make provision for when strikes go ahead in February and March.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced national and regional industrial action in England following a ballot of its teacher members across four days in York, on Wednesday, February 1; Tuesday, February 28, Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.

Andrew Daly with pupils at Archbishop Holgate's CE School

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in favour of industrial action in the dispute over pay, passing the 50% ballot turned out required by law.

The strikes will begin on February 1 with more than 23,000 schools in England and Wales will be affected.

In a letter to parents Mr Daly said: "We understand and appreciate that parents and carers will want confirmation as to whether school will be open on these dates.

"In the event of strike action, head teachers are required to take all reasonable steps to keep schools open for as many students as possible. We are currently working to establish how Archbishop’s will be affected and put appropriate contingency plans in place.

"We want to minimise the disruption to children’s education as far as we possibly can, however, the industrial action is likely to have some level of impact on the normal running of all schools.

"This impact will vary depending on NEU membership within each school. The decision to close the school would only be made as a last resort if we cannot guarantee safe staffing levels.

"We will be in touch by Friday 27 January to confirm if school is open and inform you of any changes to the school day."

A vote to go on strike shows teachers are not prepared to “stand by” and see the education service “sacrificed” due to “a toxic mix of low pay and excessive workload”, the NEU said.

During an online briefing as the ballot results were announced, Kevin Courtney, joint NEU general secretary, said: “The England teacher ballot result alone is the biggest ballot result of any union in recent times.

“The Government needs to listen, these are big votes for strike action.”

Mary Bousted, joint NEU general secretary, said the results show “the Government that the NEU members will not stand by and see the education service they work so hard for and they care for so much be sacrificed because teachers and support staff are being driven from the profession they love because of a toxic mix of low pay and excessive workload”.