POLICE have issued a warning after persistant reports of large groups of youths 'terrorising and harassing' residents in Malton.

The Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team syas it is aware of the youngsters causing anti-social behaviour by kicking/punching doors and then running away.

A spokesperson said: "These incidents have become very frequent and are terrorising and harassing residents on a regular basis.

"This has now gone far past the stage of what might be perceived by some as ‘kids being kids.

"The policing team are aware that those involved in this behaviour congregate in large friendship groups and are working to identify those groups.

"The incidents are having a huge impact on the mental wellbeing and quality of life of many of our residents including some of the most vulnerable in our community.

"Some residents are being targeted 3-4 times per night on a weekly basis."

The spokesperson added: "We are seriously concerned also for the safety of the young people involved who see no risk to angering residents who may be so provoked to act on their own accord. This of course, is also unacceptable behaviour so please do not be tempted to do this."

Any youths causing these issues could be recorded on police systems and issued with a Section 35 dispersal order for ASB as a minimum.

There are also further issues of criminal damage which could lead to more robust police actions.

The spokesperson said: "The local team are actively taking steps to combat this behaviour by: Regular patrols of the affected areas.

"Taking details of those youths found to be involved and visiting their parents to make them aware of their child’s choice of actions.

"Visiting the local schools to address the issue.

Actively dispersing gangs of youths by way of Dispersal Orders.

"We would like to ask parents in the Malton/Norton area to talk to your kids, find out what they are doing , where they are going, who they are with, and to warn them about the consequences of anti-social behaviour.

Anyone falling victim to this behaviour is encouraged to report it to the Police so we can respond in live time.

As well as calling 101 for non-emergency reports there is an online reporting form, a link is provided to this in the comments box below.

Thank you for your support in this matter."