A CROSS-BORDER police operation is underway in North Yorkshire following a spate of quadbike and farm machinery thefts.

It is believed criminals from over the Cleveland Police border have targeted more than 30 farms in North Yorkshire since November last year.

Following the development of intelligence and working closely with Cleveland Police, specialist resources have been deployed to Whitby and Ryedale in the effort to stop the travelling thieves.

This includes officers from the Rural Task Force, Roads Policing Groups, Operational Support Unit, Firearms Support Unit, the Dog Unit and the National Police Air Service.

They are working with the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams to help reassure the concerned and worried members of the farming community, providing crime prevention support and advice on how best to report such incidents to the police.

Detective Inspector Phil Giblin, from the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “The cross-border criminals are causing misery and fear among the farming community in the Whitby and Ryedale areas. This is abhorrent and simply cannot be tolerated.

“Together with our colleagues at Cleveland Police, we are continuing to deploy extensive resources in our collective effort to arrest and bring the suspects to justice.

“Our approach is relentless and any criminals heading our way can expect to be locked up by North Yorkshire Police or by Cleveland Police when they are pursued over the border.”

As well as dialling 999 for an emergency response, non-emergency reports can be made via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.