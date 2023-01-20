A POPULAR brewery located in Ryedale is to close.

Bad Seed Brewery, in Malton, has announced that it will be closing after almost 10 years in business.

The craft brewery is based on the York Road industrial estate on the outskirts of Malton, and was started by friends Chris Waplington and James Broad in 2013.

While in operation, Bad Seed Brewery won national acclaim for its products.

A joint statement from Chris and James published today (January 20) on Twitter cited the Covid pandemic, cost-of-living crisis, in addition to “societal and market changes”, as the reasons behind the closure.

“We started Bad Seed with one simple belief. That all adventures begin with a Bad Seed of an idea. Sadly, it's time for this adventure to end,” they said.

“We're two friends, both passionate about beer, who set out to make great tasting beers that we wanted to drink ourselves.

“Nothing more, nothing less. That simple start took us on a journey that saw us make lifelong friendships, host events at some of our favourite pubs and take part in epic festivals (and put on a few of our own).

“It's amazing what you can achieve when hard work and passion combine.

“Our abiding memory of Bad Seed will not be one of sadness but of laughter, friendship and good times shared over a pint.

“The beer world is very different now to when we started in 2013.

“It has been thrilling to be part of that journey - and hopefully, in our own small way, part of that change. But all journeys must come to an end.”

The brewery owners thanked their family, friends and all those who have supported the business over the years.

“To every person who has bought a pint or recommended us to a friend. We will be eternally grateful,” they said.

The statement went on to encourage customers to toast the brewery if they see any of their products still available.

“If you see one of ours - buy a pint, raise a glass and share laughter and memories of time together with friends,” they said.

“If we're not on at the bar, then buy a pint anyway.

“There are so many fantastic small independent breweries and pubs and they need your support now more than ever.

“We started Bad Seed with the belief that all adventures begin with a Bad Seed of an idea. What a ride it has been.

“This one may be over, but we look forward to finding out where the next adventure takes us.”

The brewery’s future plans are not yet known.