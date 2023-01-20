THE Met Office has issued a 'yellow' warning for freezing fog in York.

Forecasters say the fog may begin at 2am tomorrow and continue until 11am.

They say the fog is expected to lead to some travel delays tonight and tomorrow morning.

There add that there may be slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible, and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

The sun should come out by late morning, but temperatures are not expected to rise above 4C tomorrow, and a maximum of only 3C is expected on Sunday.

However, temperatures will start to rise next week, reaching 9C by Tuesday.