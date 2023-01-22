CAN you recognise the location of our archive photo? This parade of shops looks quite different today.

The photo from the city council's Explore archive of images shows Pavement between 1902 and 1907.

It shows Melias Tea Stores, which was located at number 32 Pavement, next to Stephenson and Son, an auctioneer and valuers, according to the Explore archive.

Grocers, The Palliser Bros, were at 30 Pavement with the office of London Stock Sales above.

The Creamery was a restaurant at number 29, next to T Coning, a 'provision merchant'.

The two lamps on the pavement outside Coning's were to illuminate the shop windows during the hours of darkness.

Pavement in 1905

The opening you can see leads to Lady Peckett's Yard. John Hicks, auctioneer, had his office behind Coning's.

Numbers 27 and 26 (Herbert House) were occupied by a draper's shop with the Fleece Inn next door.

Access to the Fleece was down a passage and the main premises were at the rear of number 25.

The first mention of the inn was in 1666. By 1733 it was known as the Fleece and later as the Golden Fleece.

Pavement today

Number 25 was a butchers while numbers 23 and 24 made up the Board Inn, which was owned by JJ Hunt. This building was completely rebuilt in 1893 with the front being decorated with pargetting which still exists today. Number 24 Pavement today is The Hat Shop.

The shop at the end was Bell's Store, a grocers, at number 4 Fossgate.

Melias was demolished to make way for an entrance to Piccadilly in 1908.

