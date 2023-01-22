Asda, Tesco and Aldi are among the UK supermarkets with 'do not eat' warnings in place on some of their products.

Food recalls have been issued at the leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including underclared ingredients and an outbreak of disease causing bacteria.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Aldi recall

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

ALDI recalls Bramwells Tartare Sauce because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/I8zSBmkUwV pic.twitter.com/oVvFWtqPDz — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 14, 2022

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Pack size: 175g

Batch Code: 2118

Best Before: April 2023

Tesco recall

A chocolate bar sold in Tesco is being recalled due a possible health risk.

Happi Free From is recalling its Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to the supermarket giant, because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The error means the chocolate is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The recall impacts the Plain M!lk bars with a best before date of October 2023, the Salted Caramel bars with a best before date of October 2023, and the Plain White bars with a best before date of June 2023.

Happi Free From recalls Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to Tesco, because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2HxMiMlTlE pic.twitter.com/Er4ffUaRrR — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 24, 2022

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix