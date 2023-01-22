The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from workout essentials to DIY must-haves.

Whether it’s Aldi Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, January 19.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Ferrex 20V Cordless Impact Driver

This Ferrex 20V Cordless Impact Driver is designed to help drive and loosen large screws and on tough surfaces. The soft grip handle allows for a comfortable hold and the belt clip is great for keeping on your whilst you are working around your project. It is available from Aldi this week for £9.99.

Scheppach Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The Scheppach Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is everything you need and is ideal for cleaning up around the home, garage or shed after renovation. You can pick one up from Aldi this week for £69.99.

Ferrex 40V Cordless Angle Grinder

The Ferrex 40V Cordless Angle Grinder is available at Aldi for £9.99 this week. The Ferrex grinder includes a disc guard for grinding, disc guard adapter for cutting, an additional handle with a soft grip and a wrench.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Crivit Kettlebell 4/6/8kg

The versatile Crivit Kettlebell is perfect for exercising multiple muscle groups as you focus on strength building and insurance. It includes instructions with exercise examples and is available in the Lidl Middle aisle for £8.99 this week.

Zoofari Cat Activity Tower

The Zoofari Cat Activity Tower is available for £39.99 from Lidl this week and is perfect for keeping your feline friend entertained. It includes two cosy caves for hiding and sleeping in, scratch posts and a toy, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster

And there is something for your dog in Lidl this week as well. This Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster includes three squeaky coloured balls and can also be used to pick up balls without touching them with your hands. It is available for £12.99 from Lidl.