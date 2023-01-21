With Chinese New Year just around the corner and people from across the world preparing to welcome the new lunar cycle, many might be interested in what 2023's animal is.

Every year, a new zodiac animal is selected to represent the year with 12 animals used in cycles to classify each annum.

With all this said, here is 2023's animal and everything else you need to know about the Chinese New Year.

What are the animal zodiacs for the Chinese New Year?





PA - There are 12 animal zodiacs used for the Chinese New Year (Image: PA)

There are 12 animals used to represent the years with the following zodiacs occurring in cycles:

Rat

Ox

Tiger

Rabbit

Dragon

Snake

Horse

Goat

Monkey

Rooster

Dog

Pig

When is Chinese New Year 2023?





2023's Chinese New Year is taking place on Sunday, January 22 and the lunar cycle will last until February 9, 2024.

The Chinese New year is tied to the lunar calendar and so is different from the New Year of the Gregorian calendar commonly used in Europe and in other parts of the world.

Chinese New Year traditionally lasts for 16 days with January 2 being New Year's Eve and February 5 being the day The Lantern Festival is held.

What is the Chinese New year animal of 2023 and what does it mean?





2023 is the Year of the Rabbit (more specifically the water rabbit).

This animal is said to represent peace, diplomacy and luck with a person born in these years supposed to take on the traits of the animal, according to tradition.

So a person born in 2023 could be more polite, well-mannered, productive and forward-thinking.

This year's rabbit is the water rabbit which is thought to be more meditative, emotional and empathetic.

