LARGE graffiti was sprayed onto the site of a shop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the criminal damage, which was sprayed onto metal panel fencing at the site of the Scotch Corner Designer Village, in Richmondshire.

The incident is believed to have occurred overnight on Thursday, January 19 to Friday, January 20.

Officers are investigating and are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to email David.anderson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for David Anderson.

Please quote incident number NYP20012023-0189.