TV chef James Martin has issued a warning to everyone keeping a common grocery item in the fridge.

The celebrity chef, who features regularly on ITV’s This Morning, has told people not to keep their eggs in the ridge.

He advised everybody to store their eggs in cupboards, warning that “all eggs are porous” and if they are kept in fridges they will “absorb the flavours” of items around them.

The ITV chef said: “So if you have truffle for instance, in the restaurant we use fresh truffle, you put that in a bowl with rice and put eggs on the top, cling film over the top and put in in the fridge overnight.

“When you break the eggs in the morning for breakfast for customers, truffle and scrambled eggs, there's no truffle in it. The flavours have gone into the egg itself.”

However, advice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) says to store eggs “ideally” in the fridge, keeping them at a cool temperature to keep them safe.

The FSA say: “Store whole eggs in a cool dry place, ideally in the fridge, until you use them.

“Storing eggs at a constant cool temperature will help to keep them safe.”

