The seven 'ugliest' dogs in the UK have been revealed but do you agree with the shortlist?
A national competition, created by the photography company, ParrotPrint.com, has scoured the country to discover our less-than-pretty pooches and has whittled down to the final seven.
This year's shortlist features a variety of adorably unfortunate breeds from Pugs to French Bulldogs.
The winner of the 'most hideous' pup will win a professional makeover and photo shoot.
From hundreds of applications, these are the finalists going forward to the last stage with the winning pet being announced in February.
One of the shortlisted mutts includes a British Bulldog from the West Midlands called Winston George, whose owner describes him as a cross between a grumpy old man and a naughty school kid.
Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales, has also made the final seven with their owner describing them as "not photogenic".
Their loving owner added: "When I show people her photo they usually go quiet and are lost for words!"
Meanwhile, pug Chinese crested mix Peggy from East Yorkshire has already made an appearance on the This Morning sofa with Phil and Holly as part of ParrotPrint.com’s search.
Seven ugliest dogs in the UK have been revealed
In no particular order, here are the seven finalists in the running to be named this year's ugliest - prepare for your heart to melt:
- Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire
- Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands
- Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire
- Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales
- Bella, a Pug from Sheffield
- Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from West Yorkshire
- Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent
Matt Dahan, founder of ParrotPrint.com said: “We received hundreds of entries and these seven were the ones who made our eyes hurt when we looked at them.
“There really are some ugly mutts out there in the UK and we hope our contest will celebrate the best of them.
“We were clear from the outset that no pretty pets need apply and these seven certainly could not be described as good looking in any way, shape or form.
“Now our judges have the tough task of choosing exactly which of these mutts is the most offensive to look at.
“We will select one of these pets for the coveted title of Britain’s ugliest dog and they will win a makeover and photo session.
“Let’s see if we can transform the winning ugly dog into a beautiful pooch and brighten up its owner’s life at the same time.”
“There have been a number of TV shows where humans get tarted-up and given a makeover so we thought it would be fun to do the same thing for a dog.
“We believe we can transform them into something truly beautiful and give their owners a fantastic photoshoot experience too.
“We look forward to selecting the winner and sharing their photoshoot experience with the world when we hope to show that every dog is beautiful no matter how ugly they might first appear.”
