RESIDENTS are being encouraged to join the national commemorations of Holocaust Memorial Day with North Yorkshire’s library service.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27 each year and is a time to remember the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

From January 21 to 28, there will be displays of posters, educational materials, and books in Harrogate, Stokesley, Ripon, Northallerton, Selby, Skipton and Scarborough libraries, as well as the travelling Supermobile library.

This year’s theme, ‘ordinary people', puts a spotlight on those who let genocide happen, who actively perpetrated genocide and who were persecuted. It also encourages people to challenge prejudice in the present day.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “Once again our libraries are promoting a week-long commemoration for Holocaust Memorial Day.

“It’s an important time to remember the victims of the Holocaust and learn from the atrocity. We encourage residents to get involved at their local library and utilise our vast online resources.”

A special collection of e-books and e-audiobooks to commemorate the Holocaust will be available from the county council’s digital library providers, Borrowbox. Library members can download them for free using the Borrowbox app or at www.northyorks.gov.uk/download-e-books-e-magazines-and-digital-audiobooks

For more information visit hmd.org.uk