A CAR has been driven into the front of a city centre shop.

It happened around 10pm yesterday (January 19) when a black Mercedes car appeared to be driven deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street in Ripon.

READ MORE: Urgent appeal for missing woman, 75

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol."

READ MORE: Popular North Yorkshire farm shop and cafe up for top award

"They remain in police custody.

"If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation please contact David.Foyston@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230011363."