A drug dealer who fled to Peru made £66,000 from his crimes, York Crown Court heard.

Sam Andrew Barnes, 36, is currently serving five years and three months in jail for running a major amphetamine gang after he returned to York in February last year.

The 36-year-old, of Tostig Avenue, Acomb, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine between February 2020 and September 2020, two offences of having criminal cash, and skipping bail in September 2021.

It was the second time he had been convicted of large scale drug crime.

At an assets confiscation hearing, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, heard that Barnes had made £66,051 from his latest crimes and had assets worth £11,083.39. He ordered that Barnes hand over all the assets within three months or serve an extra six months behind bars.

In June, the same court heard how undercover detectives watched Barnes coming and going from his hedgerow drug stashes and passing the drug on to two other people who sold it to drug users.

Following his arrest he skipped bail and travelled to Peru. He was afraid, his barrister Chris Dunn told the court, but he did come back to this country and was arrested on a court warrant.