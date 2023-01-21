RECENT cases before York Magistrates Court included one man who is now banned from making 999 calls to the police and another who behaved indecently in public.

Darren Mark Boddy, 25, of Brigg Lane, Camblesforth, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he pleaded guilty to three offences of outraging public decency.

Gary Anthony Sullivan, 48, of Richard Street, Selby, was banned from contacting making 999 or any calls to North Yorkshire Police for three years unless it is a genuine emergency as part of a three-year criminal behaviour order.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of making nuisance calls and two of failure to attend court He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharges and £100 prosecution costs.

Craig Wharton, 35, of Dodsworth Avenue, York, was jailed for a month after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Dean Richard Clark, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge after admitting failure to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders’ register by registering as homeless with York police.