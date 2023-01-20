THE number of Covid-19 patients being treated at hospitals in the York trust has dropped, the latest figures show.

Hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were caring for 116 Covid patients as of Wednesday January 18.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday was down 12 from 128 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 12 per cent in the last four weeks – as 28 days ago, there were 104.

Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of Wednesday, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16 per cent.