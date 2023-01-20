YORK Vikings’ winger Jed Devine opened his England account yesterday afternoon, netting what proved to be the winner as the Three Lions held on to a 5-4 lead against Estonia in the Preliminary Round of the Under-19 Futsal Euro’s.

The 18-year-old scored the pick of the goals to make the score 5-3 with 10 minutes to go, winning the ball back in England’s box before collecting a pass down the right wing, cutting inside past two players and finding the bottom corner.

Oliver Kaye, Harry Sikirwayi, Oliver Desborough, and Bobby Badham were also on target for the Three Lions.

Fellow Viking Matthew Barber has also impressed in his first international tournament, featuring in both of England’s matches so far from the bench.

Despite not being expected to make it out of the Preliminary Round group which also included Malta and hosts Lithuania, the Three Lions have won both their matches in their first competition since reformation, and are the first team to have made it comfortably through to the main round of the competition, which will be held in Italy in March.

The 2-2 result of the match between Lithuania and Malta confirmed England's place in the main round, sparking wild celebrations from the young futsal players.

A minute is a lifetime in futsal - look what it means to this special young team!



Congratulations to the players and staff!



🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/hsXckwl18u — England Futsal (@EnglandFutsal) January 19, 2023

Sion Kitson’s side have been drawn in Group Seven, where they will take on hosts Italy, Turkey, and the Czech Republic.

“That was a proper introduction to International futsal for the guys,” Kitson said following the game’s conclusion.

“First half, we were a little bit naive at times but we were still really confident and created lots of chances.

“The second half, I thought defensively we were much better, we changed tactics a little bit and dropped ever so slightly, took away their pivot threat and defended the fly really well.

“I’m really really happy, that was a real fight, credit to Estonia for the way that they really dug in there.

“The guys have really got something about them and it’s really pleasing to get a second win to set up for that final game.”

England will face off against Lithuania in their final group match tomorrow afternoon (4:30pm UK time), with a live broadcast available on social media.