YORK Knights are set to make just one change to the team that started in their 28-12 victory at Betfred League One promotion-hopefuls Doncaster RLFC last Sunday, according to head coach Andrew Henderson.

Sunday’s visit of Betfred Championship heavyweights Batley Bulldogs (3pm kick-off) will certainly prove more of a challenge for the Knights, with Henderson admitting that the match will provide a more accurate representation of where his side is at.

New signings Jon Luke Kirby and Conor Fitzsimmons were handed their first starts for the club last weekend after joining from Betfred League One outfit Workington and NSW Cup side Mount Prichard Mounties respectively, with both looking set to hold on to their places.

Fellow off-season recruit Josh Daley could be again named among the interchanges, with the 26-year-old impressing after hitting the ground running with a fantastic try off the bench last time out.

“(The starting line-up) will be very similar,” Henderson explained.

“I think I’m going to start slightly differently but only with one change, but we’ll see this week.

“We’re going to have a look at Bailey Antrobus starting in the back row this week instead of at 13, and move Jordan Thompson back to 13 – that will effectively be the only change there.

“Again we don’t have the numbers, so it’s going to be a very similar 19 to what we had last week for this week.

“I will probably will treat it more like a game scenario, so I probably won’t roll changes at certain points, whereas last week I was deliberate on the times that I was bringing people off because I wanted to manage people’s minutes and load.

“This week, I’ll probably view the game as more of a game scenario and make the changes when I feel, and whenever I see fit.

“There’s one or two that I may want to have a look at in different positions to see where they’re at there.

“I may make one or two changes that way, but predominantly we’ll see players interchanging in their traditional positions.

“Certainly not at set times, it’ll be at times that I feel we need to make the change to try and treat that more like a game scenario this week.