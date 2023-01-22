A YORK MP said police nationally have a problem they urgently need to address.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, reacted to the Home Office figures which show more than four in five formal allegations against North Yorkshire Police officers resulted in no misconduct action last year.

The MP said: "I really value the hundreds of police officers and PCSOs who keep the law and uphold the law and know just how hard they work in serving York in the most challenging of circumstances.

"But as we have seen this week with PC David Carrick’s admission of 49 offences including sexual offences, and how over 800 officers across the country are under investigation for sexual or domestic violence offences, it is clear that the police have a problem that they need to urgently address.

“Labour has said that we would introduce rigorous checks for all serving in the police to start to rebuild confidence between the public and the police.

"Tragically, lessons have not been learnt since the conviction of Wayne Couzens and these figures show that North Yorkshire is not immune."

North Yorkshire Police said it takes allegations against officers "extremely seriously" - and the force is aware of the serious damage caused to trust in the police service by recent events.