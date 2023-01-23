YORK'S transport boss has suggested some form of congestion charge should be introduced in the city to help cut car use and tackle the climate emergency.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, Green group leader and transport executive member on City of York Council, was outlining his party's stance at the May elections.

He told The Press he would not rule out any legal option to cut car use and make alternative options more attractive, 'but the solution has to be right for York,' and he suggested the city might adopt measures used in other cities such as Bradford and Durham.

His comments came after both the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives said they would go into the May council elections opposing the introduction of congestion charging.

The Lib Dems said charges would put more financial pressure on residents and businesses and risk creating more rat runs in residential areas, 'in effect, just moving the congestion rather than reducing it,' while the Tories said they would 'prefer a carrot rather than stick approach' to tackling congestion and pollution.

Cllr D'Agorne said Greens recognised that local transport represented one of the most significant options to tackle the climate emergency and meet York's targets to avert growing global devastation through a 70 per cent cut in emissions by 2030.

"EV buses and cars can help, but we need to act now to cut car use and make the alternatives more attractive," he said.

"We would not rule out any legal option to achieve this, but the solution has to be right for York."

He suggested York could bring in a city centre charging clean air zone like Bradford, with free entry for electric vehicles.

Other alternatives might be a small congestion charge zone and shuttle bus like Durham, or a workplace parking levy like Nottingham's, which was now being considered in Oxford.

He said York now had government funding to enhance bus services, ticket options etc and bring in more bus priority measures.

"But this will only achieve the 25 per cent increase in bus patronage if fares are reduced, or better still removed, to provide targeted free travel, such as the free Sunday park and ride service in Harrogate," he said.

"A congestion charge could fund targeted free travel on key bus routes (such as new developments and from villages) to help build them into commercially viable routes.

"In summary, Greens want to see ‘a grown up conversation’ about the costs, consequences and feasibility of all possible demand management measures that will address York’s commitment to cut climate change emissions.

"At the same time, such action can help to end the congestion, pollution and danger that our current car dependency inflicts on so many lives."

*Labour has not yet revealed what its stance on congestion charging will be at the May elections.