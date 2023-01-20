YORK CITY’s FA Trophy draw against Vanarama National League rivals Southend United is ‘”not ideal”, admits manager David Webb.

In a stroke of luck, or misfortune, the FA Trophy gods have condemned Webb’s men to the 480-mile round trip to Roots Hall on two consecutive weekends, following their penalty shootout win against Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City at the LNER Community Stadium last Saturday.

Despite the draw not delivering on his wish of another home tie, Webb still remains confident that the Minstermen have what it takes to go on a run all the way to Wembley.

“(Anyone at home) is not what we got, we got Southend back to back so it hasn’t been kind to us in that respect,” he said.

“But we have to take all the teams that come to us and I read somewhere that Southend are taking it very seriously as well.

“They’re probably going to put out a strong side against us and we will try and match that, be professional and go for the win.

“Some of the bigger boys, like your Wrexham’s or Notts County’s have probably got pressing problems with where they are in the league, but to be honest we don’t fear anyone.

“We want to attack it, we want to play well, and if it’s Southend away, it’s not ideal, but we’ll take it, move on and try and be professional in the game.”

York will make their first trip to Southend on February 4 (3pm), with their Trophy clash coming a week later.

But despite the long journey the new boss reckons the minstermen will take everything in their stride.

“Playing Southend the week before (in the league) will work for us I think,” said Webb.

“They want to take this competition as seriously as we do and they’re not going to be putting out a weakened side when it comes to the trophy game, so we get a good chance to take a good look at them the week before.

“We’re aware of how they play anyway, and I think having that preparation beforehand, and hopefully we will come away with a good win for what we want to do.

“Hopefully, with a win, we will have a lot of belief and self-confidence for the trophy game as well.

“When I first came into the club and first addressed the players, by their own personal ambitions as well, a lot of them, they want to create memories for themselves and their own playing careers.

“I think that a big part of that is obviously promotion and the play-offs if they can achieve that in their career, but obviously where we are this season with the Trophy, that’s another chance for them to create good memories for themselves.

“It would be good if we could get a trophy for the football club as well.

“They’re all in a positive mindset, they’re taking it seriously, and I think that we’ve definitely got the squad to go on and challenge for it.”